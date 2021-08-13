BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $38.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
