BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Raised to $38.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

