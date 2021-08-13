Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,402 shares of company stock worth $1,678,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

