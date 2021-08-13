Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $40.04 on Monday. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 363.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

