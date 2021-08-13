Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at National Bankshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.14.

BLDP stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

