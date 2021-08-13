Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

