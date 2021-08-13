D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

