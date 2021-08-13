D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NWLI opened at $237.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73. The company has a market capitalization of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

