Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 94.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,739 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $111.40 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

