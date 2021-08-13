D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

EQBK stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

