D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

