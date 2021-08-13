D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,701 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,346,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 277,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 116,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.