D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,792 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eXp World by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 290,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,200 shares of company stock worth $10,810,540. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.