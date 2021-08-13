D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,126 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,126 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

