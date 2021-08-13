Head-To-Head Comparison: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) vs. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

This table compares Beyond Meat and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million 19.29 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -207.40 Oatly Group $421.35 million 23.86 -$60.36 million N/A N/A

Beyond Meat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Meat and Oatly Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 8 4 0 1.89 Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus price target of $125.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Oatly Group has a consensus price target of 30.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.48%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -20.11% -25.16% -10.46% Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oatly Group beats Beyond Meat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.