-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.47). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

OPNT stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

