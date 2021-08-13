Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

