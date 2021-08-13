Baader Bank Reiterates “€340.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

FRA ADS opened at €312.00 ($367.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €307.40. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

