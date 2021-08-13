Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155,367 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

