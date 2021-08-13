Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.