Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,220 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $3,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

