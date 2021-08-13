Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 145.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.38. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

