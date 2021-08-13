Raymond James Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Shares of RBA opened at C$76.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.