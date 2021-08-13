Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

