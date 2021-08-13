Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGI. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 175.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.