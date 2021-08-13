Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $3,401,006.65 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JEF stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $36.02.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 257,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.