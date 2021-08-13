Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.81. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

