Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $106.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

