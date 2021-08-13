Truist Securities Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $74.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.17.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

