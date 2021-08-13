Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

BMWYY opened at $32.63 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

