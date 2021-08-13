Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.98 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

