Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,288 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

