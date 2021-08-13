Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 769,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AURCU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.