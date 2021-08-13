Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 73.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $6,533,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

CNS opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

