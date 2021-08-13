Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,135 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after buying an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

