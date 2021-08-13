480,909 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 480,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 in the last three months.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

