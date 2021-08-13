Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,072 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

