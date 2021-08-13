Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

