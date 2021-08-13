CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTMX. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.95 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

