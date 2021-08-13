Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

ATRO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $11,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

