Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($10.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($11.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

