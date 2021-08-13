Critical Comparison: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DocuSign and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83 UiPath 2 11 8 0 2.29

DocuSign presently has a consensus target price of $273.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than DocuSign.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 39.63 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -394.05 UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UiPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55% UiPath N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DocuSign beats UiPath on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

