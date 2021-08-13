USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 200.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 2.18.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

