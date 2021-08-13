Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 433.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $348,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,069,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,705.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,966,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

