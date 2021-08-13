FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.69.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

