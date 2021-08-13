Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

