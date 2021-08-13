Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 10.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.77. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 132,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell M. Gifford acquired 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $30,222.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 166,463 shares of company stock valued at $426,669. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

