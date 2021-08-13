Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $281.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Radware by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radware by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

