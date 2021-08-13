Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 88,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

