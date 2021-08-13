Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 10,400 ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

