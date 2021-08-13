Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,696 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $123.53 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

